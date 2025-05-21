Gujarati Man Shot Dead In US Shop By Robber Posing As Customer

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An Indian-origin man, Paresh Patel, was fatally shot in the U.S. by a robber posing as a customer, captured on CCTV. In 2023, 86 Indians faced violent attacks abroad, prompting the Indian government to prioritise safety and ensure proper investigations.

An Indian origin man was fatally shot by a man posing as a customer in the United States. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Paresh Patel, the victim, was from Dingucha, a village in the state of Gujarat, in India.

The victim was in the shop, when the killer came to the shop and posed as a customer. The killer first tried to rob him of the money at the cash counter. Patel seemed to follow his instructions, however the killer shot him dead after robbing all the money.

According to the Indian government, 86 Indian nationals were attacked or killed in various countries in 2023.

Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed in the Parliament last December that out of the 86 Indian nationals attacked or murdered in 2023, 12 were in the United States, and 10 each were in Canada, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

“The safety and security of Indians abroad is one of the foremost priorities for the government of India. Our missions and posts remain vigilant and closely monitor any untoward incident. Such incidents are immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that the cases are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished,” said Kirti Vardhan Singh.

