Colombian Woman Sells Neighbourhood Gossip For Cash, Claims It Helped Her Buy 2 Houses

A Colombian woman has turned her love of neighbourhood gossip into an unusual source of income. According to a post by Gulf Today, the 67-year-old woman charges people for the latest details about their neighbours' personal lives. Myriam, who lives in Armenia in Colombia's Quindio department, says she has made a business out of keeping track of what is happening around her. From relationship troubles and alleged affairs to arguments and everyday neighbourhood incidents, she collects information and sells it to curious customers. "I love gossip," she said.

In an interview with content creator Lady Daniella, later reported by Colombian and Chilean media, Myriam openly described herself as a professional 'chismosa'- the Spanish term for a gossip.

"I can be here talking with you, but my little ears are well positioned to listen to what people are saying," she explains.

Her prices depend on the story. Small snippets of neighbourhood news can cost a few thousand Colombian pesos, while more sensitive or detailed information comes at a higher price. She recalled that one of her most expensive pieces of gossip earned her 700,000 Colombian pesos after she agreed to keep quiet about a man who was allegedly cheating on his wife whenever she travelled.

Myriam says her main advantage is simply knowing how to observe. She spends time outside her home, where she can keep an eye on what is happening and listen in on conversations. She also carries a notebook to record details, saying it helps her remember stories accurately and back up what she tells customers.

Inside her home, she showed an interviewer a board covered with photographs and notes about neighbours. Some of the photographs allegedly document people involved in extramarital relationships. She described the collection as a kind of personal archive of neighbourhood happenings.

She claims the unusual business has become profitable enough to contribute to her everyday expenses and even helped her buy two houses. She also showed viewers a large piggy bank filled with coins and banknotes, which she said represented what she typically earns from selling gossip.

Myriam says she takes her role seriously and insists that she does not spread information without evidence. Her reputation for knowing almost everything happening in the neighbourhood has earned her the nickname "the Queen of Gossip".

"Gossip is my life; it runs through my blood," she said.

Not everyone is amused by her activities, however. Some neighbours have reportedly criticised her for invading people's privacy. Myriam, for her part, says people who once objected to her gossip now come back because they remain curious about what is happening around them.

She also says others have tried to copy her business model but remains confident that she has an advantage because of her years of experience and ability to gather information.