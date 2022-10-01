Watch: Colombian Woman Tries Jalebi For The First Time, Internet Loves Her Reaction

Picture shows the woman eating Jalebi for the first time.

India has a wide variety of sweets, one of them being Jalebi. A bowlful of hot jalebi served with rabdi is one of the most loved desserts. A bite into the coiled, sugary goodness of deep-fried batter makes everything alright. Whether eaten during breakfast or as a snack, jalebi never disappoints. Over the years, Indians have been going gaga over this unparalleled dish, but have you ever seen a foreigner trying Jalebi? If not, then this story is a must-read for you.

A video is going viral on the internet of a woman named Collen Gowda from Columbia trying Jalebi for the very first time. Hanuman Gowda, an Indian who is married to Mrs Gowda, convinced his wife to try the sweet.

The video was shared by Mrs Gowda on her Instagram handle on September 11. "Don't cancel her at least she's trying," reads the caption.

In the opening scene of the video, Mrs Gowda can be seen wearing a beautiful cyan colour saree taking a Jalebi in her hand. As she bites the sweet, she smiles and says, "why is it so slimy?" As she takes another bite while her husband seemed shocked at her reaction. The woman called the jalebi "slimy" again. The woman sporting a bindi appears to dislike the sweet treat and is unable to consume any more. "Honey, no!" she says as she hands over the jalebi to someone else.

"My Colombian wife tries jalebi for the first time," reads the text super on the video.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.8 million views and more than 48,000 likes. Instagram users have swamped the post's comment area with heartfelt remarks.

"Will take some time to adjust the taste," one user wrote.

Another said, "Tip: whenever you try Indian food try to free your mind, and just eat with feelings."

"She look so pretty. Cute couple," commented a third user.



