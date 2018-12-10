On CCTV, Colombian Woman's Fall To Death From Bengaluru Apartment

Kareena Daniel, 25, was found dead at an apartment in Bengaluru

A Colombian woman was found dead in Bengaluru on Sunday. The police have identified her as Kareena Daniel, 25, who was living in the city for the last four years.

Chilling CCTV footage shows her fall from the apartment building, where she was sharing a flat with a friend, Maria.

It is not clear whether Ms Daniel committed suicide or she fell from the balcony accidentally, or she was pushed off, say police sources.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the police have started an investigation. The police allege that she had a few drinks before she died.

Ms Daniel was working as a Spanish translator with a private company in Bengaluru.

For more news from Bengaluru click here.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.