"Balance Here Feels So Healthy": Woman Praises New Zealand's Work Culture

A Colombian woman living in New Zealand has gained attention online after sharing how the country's work culture changed her perspective on work-life balance. Her video, posted on Instagram, described the differences she noticed between professional life in New Zealand and her experiences in Colombia. Dani Castillo, who said she has been living in New Zealand for the past three years, explained in the video that one aspect of life in the country continues to surprise her.

She said that in Colombia, people typically worked 48 hours a week and that going beyond those hours was often seen as a sign of being a dedicated employee. According to Castillo, work was considered the centre of life, and people were expected to push themselves and work hard to prove their value in the workplace.

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Castillo said she only fully understood the difference after she moved to New Zealand and started working there.

She explained that the work culture was a shock because people generally stopped working once their workday ended. Instead of continuing to work, they spent time with their families, friends, or hobbies.

According to Castillo, while there may be exceptions, the overall culture places less pressure on employees. She said there is little expectation to impress others by working longer hours.

She added that once she completes her 40-hour work week, she closes her laptop and enjoys knowing that she will not be disturbed over the weekend. Castillo said the culture in New Zealand makes it feel as though work fits around life rather than life revolving around work.

The video was shared with a caption in which Castillo reflected on what she sees as one of the most distinctive aspects of life in New Zealand.

She said that people in the country take life outside work seriously and usually stop working at the end of the day without feeling pressure to stay late. She also noted that there is little competition over who works harder or longer hours.

Castillo added that despite this approach, people still complete their work effectively. She described New Zealand's work-life balance as healthy and said it was one of the best parts of living in the country.