College Student Working At Petrol Pump To Pay Fees Inspires Customer: "More Power To Her"

What began as a routine visit to a petrol pump turned into a memorable experience for one man after he met a college student working part-time to support her education. Her determination to balance academics with long work hours left him reflecting on the challenges many young people face while pursuing higher studies.The incident was shared on X by user Vineeth K, who said he had stopped at a Shell petrol pump one evening after a frustrating drive through heavy traffic. While the fuel attendant was filling his car, he struck up a conversation with her out of curiosity after learning she was not from the local area.

The student told him she had moved from Raigad to continue her studies and had taken up a part-time job at the petrol pump. After attending college during the day, she works evening shifts until around 10 pm. On weekends, she takes on double shifts, working both mornings and evenings, to earn enough to pay her college fees.

"And then came the part that stayed with me. She is a student and works part-time at the petrol pump after college, till around 10 PM. The next morning, she's back to college again. On weekends, she works double shifts, morning and evening. All of this helps her pay her college fees. I was honestly shocked. But more than anything, I was inspired," the post read.

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The conversation left the man deeply impressed. He said the encounter reminded him that while people often complain about traffic, work or rising costs, many others quietly put in far greater effort just to create better opportunities for themselves. Inspired by her determination, he also offered to help with her education if she ever needed support.

The story has since sparked wider conversations online about the financial pressures many students in India face while pursuing higher education. Although combining work and studies is common in several countries, structured part-time employment opportunities for students remain relatively limited in India, making stories like this resonate with many readers.

Ome user wrote, "Massive respect to such people, if we can't contribute to their growth, the bare minimum we could do is be polite & thankful, there're going thru a lot." Another said, "We really need to normalise student jobs. Hopefully we will have on campus student jobs too in coming time." A third added, "Best wishes to her, Hope she gets what she's dreaming after completing her degree."