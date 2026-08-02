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'Chaiwalaz' Founder Rohit Sharma Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan

Chaiwalaz founder Rohit Sharma died by suicide at his Dausa residence, police confirm.

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'Chaiwalaz' Founder Rohit Sharma Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan
The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.
  • Rohit Sharma, Chaiwalaz founder, died by suicide at his Dausa residence at age 30
  • Family found him hanging and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead
  • Sharma started Chaiwalaz at 17 while studying nursing and expanded to seven outlets
Why did he decide to shut down his business six months ago?
Jaipur:

'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Dausa, police said Sunday.

The 30-year-old resident of Saket Colony was found hanging on Saturday afternoon.

Family members broke open the door, brought him down and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to Kotwali police station officials.

His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Sharma's father, Hitendra Mohan Sharma, runs a medical store, while his wife is a teacher in a private school. The couple has a seven-year-old son.

Sharma started his entrepreneurial journey at 17 while he was still pursuing nursing studies by founding the 'Chaiwalaz' startup in Jaipur.

He was also involved in social service activities in Dausa.

He opened his first tea cafe at Shipra Path in Mansarovar, Jaipur, and later expanded the venture by launching another outlet in the city.

In all, he had set up seven 'Chaiwalaz' outlets across different cities.

Around six months ago, he shut down all 'Chaiwalaz' outlets and turned to spirituality. He was seen visiting many religious places. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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