Coal Miner's Dedication To Watch Basketball Game With Son Moves Head Coach

Kentucky coal miner with his son at a basketball game.

In a viral photo doing rounds on the internet, a coal miner in the United States is seen with his son at a basketball game. The coal miner from eastern Kentucky, Micheal Joe McGuire, is seen wearing dirty work clothes. The blackness from coal is seen on his face and arms while he sits with his son at the University of Kentucky's Blue-White Game.

The University of Kentucky head coach, John Calipari, was touched by the man's gesture at the basketball game.

Mr Calipari took to Twitter to share the photo and wrote, "My family's American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home. From what I've been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team."

He added that he doesn't know the person but had a special gift for the family. "Don't know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!" he said.

The post has amassed over 1.6 lakh likes and 14 thousand retweets. One user commented, "Bless him and his family. Most people see a man who is covered in coal dust and dirty from head to toe and criticize him for it, his family see a loving husband and father, his son sees his hero taking him to watch his favorite team. Thank you @UKCoachCalipari." Another user said, "Solid move, coach. I applaud you both. Him for handling his business and you for recognizing the effort. I hope he takes you up on the offer."

The game was held in Pikeville's Appalachian Wireless Arena for the first time instead of Rupp Arena, where it is normally held.

Mollie McGuire, Michael's wife, shared other details about the photo on her Facebook page on October 24.

She said, "This is my amazing husband Micheal Joe Mcguire! He is an employee of Excel Mining (Alliance Coal) and works hard to provide for our family. It doesn't matter to him how long he has worked or how hard his day is, he is always there and shows up for our babies!"

"He is the most selfless man ever and always puts his family first! Our babies absolutely adore him and Easton our son tells people he is a coal miner like his daddy," Ms McGuire continued.

