Zion Clark, Fastest Man On Hands, Sets Two More Guinness World Records

Zion Clark poses with his Guinness World Records certificate.

Zion Clark, an athlete who was born without legs and relies on his hands due to a rare spinal disorder called Caudal Regressive Syndrome, has smashed two more Guinness World Records. The syndrome is a rare condition characterised by abnormal development of the lower end of the spine.

On October 13, he achieved record titles for the highest box jump with the hands and the most diamond push-ups in three minutes at elite Los Angeles-based gym. In February 2021, he had set the record for being the world's fastest man on two hands as he walked 20 metres on his hands in just 4.78 seconds.

A video was posted on the official Twitter account of Guinness World Records and shows Mr Clark attempting to break two records. The caption of the video reads, "It's TWO new records for the man with no excuses, Zion Clark."

Watch the video here:

It's TWO new records for the man with no excuses, Zion Clark 💪 pic.twitter.com/cdZuT4nE2J — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 26, 2022

In the first record, Mr Clark effortlessly jumped from the ground onto a box with a minimum required height of 24 inches to beat, using nothing but his hands, and achieved the height. In his first attempt, he managed to easily jump 30 inches and set the record. Beating his own achievement, he recorded another jump of 33 inches and set a new record.

In his attempt to break the record for the most diamond push-ups in three minutes, Mr Clark initially failed as he was 54 push-ups behind the record 240. He had 48 seconds remaining at that time. Coming stronger in his second round, the athlete accomplished 248 diamond push-ups in under three minutes.

Mr Clark shared that between these two records, the second record was by far the hardest. "[The push-ups] was definitely a mind game, it is definitely mind over matter," he told Guinness World Records.

As per the Records, Mr Clark also attempted two additional record titles for the most parallel bar dips in one minute with a 40-pound pack and the fastest five metres rope climb carrying a 40-pound pack (male), but both proved to be too challenging.