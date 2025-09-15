Chinese Zoo Bans Visitors From Showing Reels To Baby Chimpanzee 'Ding Ding'

A Chinese zoo has gone viral on social media after it banned visitors from showing reels or short videos on their phones to a baby chimpanzee. The Shanghai Wildlife Park posted a notice outside the chimpanzee's enclosure, identified as two-year-old Ding Ding, barring the tourists from the activity as too much screen time could damage the primate's eyesight and trigger stress.

"If a chimpanzee cannot see clearly and cannot communicate with humans, it may become anxious, leading to health problems," a zooworker was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post.

The notice pasted on the enclosure features a sketch of Ding Ding with 'Stop! Stop!' and 'No' written in English, and "Don't show me mobile phones", written in Mandarin Chinese.

Ding Ding, whose gender has not been disclosed by the zoo, has become a fan favourite, owing to its human baby-like charm. Nicknamed the 'flower thief', Ding Ding could be seen staring at a phone screen after a woman held the phone to the glass of his enclosure.

The report highlighted that Ding Ding was particularly interested in funny videos and short dramas, with the sound and visuals stimulating the animal.

Also Read | "Is This Paris?" Indian Tourist's Viral Video Reveals Shocking Side Of French Capital

Ding Ding and glasses

Though there are no penalties for rule-breakers, the zoo has requested the tourists to follow the advice. One of the zookeepers stated that Ding Ding cannot wear glasses.

As the news of the ban went viral, a section of Chinese social media users expressed amusement at the unusual measure, while others supported it.

"Please respect the animals' natural way of life," said one user, while another added: "My son is just as addicted to phone videos as Ding Ding - maybe the zoo should take him too."