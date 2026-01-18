Chinese Woman's Pig-Slaughter Request Goes Viral, Draws Over 1,000 Volunteers For Festive Feast

A simple request for help in a small village in southern China turned into a heartwarming online sensation. A woman who didn't know how to slaughter a pig asked the internet for assistance, and her invitation unexpectedly attracted more than 1,000 volunteers, transforming the event into a lively celebration, reported the South China Morning Post.

The story began on January 9th, when a woman named Daidai from Hechuan, Chongqing, shared a short video on social media. In it, she invited people to help her catch two pigs and participate in a traditional boiled pork soup feast. She explained that her elderly father was unable to handle it alone.

Daidai jokingly said that she wanted her driveway to be as full of cars as it would be at a wedding, and that she simply wanted to create a grand spectacle in the village for once. She also shared her address in the comments.

What she had planned as a small celebration quickly went viral. Within two days, her video received over 180,000 likes, and thousands of people expressed enthusiasm to participate.

To manage the overwhelming response, she created five online chat groups, each with a limit of 500 participants. The slogan of these groups was that everyone was sincerely invited to make friends through pork.

All five groups quickly filled up, and people from all over the country volunteered to help catch the pigs and enjoy the pork feast.

On the evening of January 11th, Daidai live-streamed the event from her village. The village was crowded with visitors, and the roads were filled with cars. Volunteers helped with lighting fires, chopping vegetables, and washing dishes, and enjoyed the festivities, which included dragon dancing, setting off firecrackers, and a joyful atmosphere.

The live stream was watched by over 100,000 viewers, and many commented that they wished they could have been there too.

Local village official Hao told Jimu News that a total of five pigs were slaughtered that day, two from Daidai's home and three donated by companies and influencers. He said that over 1,000 people participated, making the event even more lively than the Chinese New Year celebrations. Lunch and dinner were served in a casual banquet style in the courtyard of the guesthouse. To ensure security and maintain order, the local public security bureau deployed personnel to manage traffic and parking.