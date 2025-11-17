Chinese Woman Survives "Wilderness Challenge", Eats 50 Rats, Loses 14 Kg In Just 35 Days

Surviving in the wild is usually about strength and endurance, but for one young woman in China, it also became an unexpected way to lose weight. A 25-year-old contestant, known online as Zhao Tiezhu, recently shared that she not only won a bronze medal in a wilderness survival contest but also lost 14kg during the challenge, reported South China Morning Post.

The Wilderness Survival Competition began on October 1st on an island in Zhejiang Province, eastern China. Zhao survived a total of 35 days in the wilderness until November 5th. For surviving this long, she placed third and received a prize of 7,500 yuan (Rs 88,608). This included 6,000 yuan (Rs 74,430) for completing 30 days and 300 yuan (Rs 3,544) for each additional day.

Zhao faced many difficult conditions while on the island. The 40-degree heat, the hardening of her hands due to the harsh environment, and numerous insect bites on her legs-all of which took their toll. She also suffered severe sunburns. Nevertheless, she said that despite all these challenges, losing her weight from 85 kilograms to 71 kilograms was a major achievement.

Zhao explained that the main reason for her weight loss was the protein-rich food she gathered in the wild. Her diet included crabs, sea urchins, and abalone. Over the course of 35 days, she hunted, cleaned, roasted, and ate 50 rats. She also brought some rat jerky with her, which she intended to eat after leaving the competition. According to her, she found the rats to be quite tasty.

After a typhoon hit the island on November 4, Zhao decided to leave the competition. She said she had accomplished her goal and now just wanted to rest in her bed.

The competition manager, surnamed Geng, said that two male participants are still on the island, fighting for the first prize of 50,000 yuan (Rs 6,20,168). Such survival games are becoming increasingly popular in China.

One of the most popular competitions is taking place on Seven Star Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province. The contestant who lasts the longest will win a grand prize of 200,000 yuan (US$28,000). A large number of members of the public have participated, and it is being watched live online. The event is overseen by the mountain resort's official office. Organizer Long Wu warned people against attempting such feats without proper medical and logistical support.

Zhao mentioned the outcome of the competition far exceeded her expectations, and she looks forward to participating in more such survival games.