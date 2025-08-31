Chinese Woman Sarcastically Praises Best Friend For "Sleeping" With Her Husband, Displays Banners

A woman in China grabbed attention for hanging banners to thank her best friend for "sleeping" with her husband for five years, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The banners, displayed on the fence of a residential complex in Changsha, in central China's Hunan province, have been widely seen as a sarcastic way of expressing gratitude to her best friend, surnamed Shi.

Not just banners, there were also pennants. However, the wife's exact intentions behind the public display are unclear, but it may be seen as a way of publicly revealing the infidelity.

As per the report, one banner read, "Shi has been my best friend for 12 years and has provided sexual services to my husband for five years."

Another read, "Shi went to hotels with her best friend's husband during office hours."

The incident was reported to Chinese media outlet The Paper by a staff member from the tourism management office in the Hongshan community.

The incident went viral on Chinese social media, leading to intense discussion online. Many users weighed in on the wife's actions and the implications for those involved.

As per the report, the banners were removed.

However, a lawyer stated that the best friend might take legal action as her name was revealed. The names of the wife and husband were not revealed.

As quoted in the report, lawyer Zhao Liangshan from Shaanxi Hengda Law Firm said that the banners could potentially infringe upon Shi's rights to privacy, reputation and personality, if the facts are fabricated.