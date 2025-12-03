Video: Zinedine Zidane Surprises Fans In China By Playing Shuttlecock With Local Women In Shanghai

French football legend Zinedine Zidane delighted Chinese fans by casually joining a group of local women in Shanghai for a game of shuttlecock, known as jian zi in China.

According to South China Morning Post, the 53-year-old former football star was seen on November 30 near the Bund, where he and his entourage came across a group of residents enjoying the traditional street game.

Initially unsure of how to play, Zidane quickly adapted, thanks to his football skills, and was seen performing impressive kicks, including using the outside of his foot. He reportedly kicked the shuttlecock 15 times during the game, drawing cheers and shouts of "piao liang" (beautiful) from the crowd.

Watch the video here:

⚽️ Zinedine Zidane grał na ulicy w Szanghaju w jianzi 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ShPVQJwrMP — Dariusz W. (@darek1x) December 2, 2025

Videos of the interaction have gone viral across Chinese social media. The visit was part of his commercial tour in China.

This isn't Zidane's first encounter with Chinese culture. In 2018, he was spotted watching a group of elderly women play mahjong on a street in Hangzhou, showcasing his continued appreciation for local traditions.

According to SCMP, Zinedine Zidane enjoys a massive fan following in China, where admirers fondly refer to him as "Sacred Zidane" and hail him as the greatest footballer of all time.

His recent shuttlecock video has received many comments on Chinese mainland social media. One user joked that playing with Zidane would be the highlight of those aunties' lives, while another humorously questioned why China's national men's team struggles to reach the World Cup despite such talent on the streets. A third user praised the moment as a delightful example of cultural exchange.