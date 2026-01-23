Chinese Woman Forces Daughter To Walk On Knees In Cold, Sparks Debate

A shocking incident in Shanghai has raised concerns about extreme parenting. A mother forced her young daughter to walk on her knees on a cold night, leaving passers-by alarmed and prompting authorities to take action. The incident occurred at 9 pm on January 6th at their residential complex. Passersby who tried to intervene were scolded by the mother, reported the South China Morning Post.

A witness, surnamed Xu, said the girl finally stood up when she reached the main entrance of the complex. Xu also said the mother complained that she had bought the apartment to provide her daughter with a better education, leaving her family in heavy debt.

Another passerby told the mother that she should not blame her child for her personal problems.

Xu reported the incident to a local media outlet, part of the Shanghai Media Group. The media outlet informed the school about the incident.

The school's psychological counseling teacher spoke with the mother. Initially, she claimed her "teaching method" was correct, but later promised to refrain from any excessive educational measures in the future.

The media outlet also informed the local neighborhood committee about the matter. Committee staff said they would monitor the family.

Dr. Qiao Ying of the Shanghai Mental Health Center stated that the mother's behaviour constitutes emotional and physical abuse. She also said that it is essential to immediately evaluate the child's mental state.

Qiao explained that when a child is publicly humiliated, they may feel "unlovable" and may experience anger, anxiety, and depression. She warned that if parents of such children are subjected to such abuse, the child may behave negatively in the future as retaliation.

She advised parents not to take their child's obedience for granted and to be grateful that their children respond with love despite bad behaviour.

A lawyer said the mother's behaviour could be punishable under anti-domestic violence laws.