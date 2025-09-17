Chinese PhD Graduate In Belgium Earns Over Rs 1 Lakh A Day Selling Spicy Noodles

A Chinese couple in Belgium has gone viral for their successful food stall selling spicy Chongqing-style pea noodles, earning over US$1,200 (Rs 105,388) a day, according to South China Morning Post.

Ding, 37, a PhD graduate from Jiangsu province, completed postdoctoral research in soil management and crop production in Belgium after publishing around 30 academic papers. Despite his academic background, he struggled to find stable work outside research. In 2015, Ding and his wife, Wang, settled in Belgium and later launched a noodle stall to support their family, as per SCMP.

In May, they started selling spicy pea noodles - a popular street food from Wang's hometown, Chongqing - at local markets. Priced between 7 and 9 euros per bowl, the noodles are made with chewy strands, tender peas, and a pork-based sauce. Wang slightly toned down the spice to suit local tastes.

They run the stall twice a week and often sell out. Their story has gone viral on Chinese social media, attracting over 78,000 followers.

In one viral clip, an elderly woman customer struggles with chopsticks before declaring, "These are the best Chinese noodles I have ever had."

One regular said, "I never knew peas could taste this good."

The couple's story has gained widespread attention online.

One online observer said, "They are brilliant entrepreneurs, taking Chinese street food abroad and making money from it."

Another wrote, "China has countless amazing foods that deserve to be shared with the world."