"Love Indian Trains": Canadian Influencer Praises Indian Railways After Memorable Train Journey

Vancouver-based Canadian social media influencer Raychel Reimer-Hurley has taken to Instagram to share her delightful experience travelling on an Indian train, capturing the attention of both Indian audiences and international viewers.

Reimer-Hurley, who recently travelled in an AC compartment on a train, described the experience as both efficient and culturally enriching. Her video begins with a candid account of her early morning start at 5 am, navigating the bustling train station in search of Platform 7. She noted how passengers rested on the station floor, a common sight at many major Indian railway stations.

While she observed some passengers jumping onto the moving train, a familiar scene in India due to short halts, her train stopped for about 10 minutes, giving her ample time to board and settle in. Once on board, she was provided with a blanket and a brown paper bag containing basic bedding essentials, which she found comforting.

Watch the video here:

During the seven-hour journey, she enjoyed a simple vegetarian meal and interacted with local vendors walking through the aisles offering snacks. With tickets priced at around $12, she highlighted the affordability of train travel in India, calling it one of the best ways to explore the country and witness daily life up close.

Reimer-Hurley praised Indian trains for their speed, reliability, and the unique glimpse they offer into the heart of Indian culture.

The influencer's video explaining how to book Indian Railways tickets, different train classes, and travel tips has gone viral with nearly 1 lakh views. She added all these details in the caption of the video. Viewers are loving the clear guidance and sharing their excitement.

One user said, "We didn't find the trains as crazy as people say, especially in higher classes. Sleeper class looks comfortable! But yeah, boarding was definitely a mission haha. Loved the food vendors walking through." Another wrote, "This is so helpful; we're using this info for when we visit India," while a third commented, "I heard it's a wild experience, but I want to try it anyway." The video is sparking lots of interest and positive comments about train travel in India.