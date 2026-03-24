Chinese Man Uses Pet Dog To Pull Bicycle, Raises Concerns Over Animal Safety

An unusual incident involving a modified bicycle has raised concerns about road safety and the treatment of animals. A Chinese man was spotted riding a modified electric bicycle powered by his pet dog. The bike's battery had been removed, and a golden retriever, held with reins, was running under the seat. The dog was also wearing a muzzle, reported the South China Morning Post.

The man was holding a stick in his right hand, with which he appeared to be hitting the dog while walking. Local traffic police reported finding the man but only admonished him due to his elderly age.

Police stopped him under a law that prohibits the use of illegally modified vehicles on public roads.

Authorities did not share any information regarding the identities of the elderly man and his dog, and it is unclear whether the animal was injured, reported the South China Morning Post.

The incident has also highlighted some shortcomings in the law. China's road traffic safety law does not cover drivers with pets on the roads, and there are no animal protection laws that prevent the mistreatment of pets.

This incident has sparked concern over the mistreatment of animals. It highlights the urgent need to ensure humane treatment and stronger safeguards for animals.