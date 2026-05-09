4-Year-Old Boy In China Survives 11th-Floor Fall After Climbing Window To Look For Mother

A four-year-old boy in China miraculously survived after falling from the window of his family's 11th-floor apartment, with his emotional reason for climbing onto the window later drawing widespread attention online, reported the South China Morning Post.

The accident took place on April 11 in Dalian, Liaoning province in northeastern China. The boy, nicknamed Xiaoming, had been left alone at home while his parents went out to deliver goods.

According to Xiaoming's mother, the couple expected to return soon and believed their son would remain safe inside the apartment.

She told the media that the door and window screen had been locked and that they also had a surveillance camera to monitor the child's situation at any time.

The mother further said that somehow the boy managed to get the key to the window screen and opened it by himself.

About two hours later, Xiaoming's father, surnamed Song, returned home and realised the child was missing. He immediately went downstairs and found his son lying on the cement ground near the residential building.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared his condition critical. Xiaoming had suffered multiple broken bones and serious injuries to his liver, spleen, lungs and kidneys.

Song said doctors told the family that the boy's survival rate was only five per cent and that hearing this made them feel as though “the sky was falling.”

Xiaoming was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where doctors updated his parents twice every day about his condition.

Song said that each meeting with the doctors left the family extremely nervous because they feared hearing bad news.

After spending 18 days in intensive care, Xiaoming was later moved to an ordinary ward. He is now continuing treatment and rehabilitation.

The boy's mother later revealed the emotional reason behind the incident. She said Xiaoming is usually a sensible child and that when they asked him why he climbed onto the window, he tearfully told her that he missed her very much and wanted to see whether his parents were returning home.

Xiaoming's parents said they believe their son will fully recover. They added that it is a miracle that their boy survived.