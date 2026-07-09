China Man Says "I Love You" After Wife Wakes Him From Vegetative State By Biting His Toes

A woman's extraordinary determination has touched millions in China after her husband, who had been in a vegetative state for nearly seven years following a heroic rescue, finally woke up and told her, "I love you." According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Song Mei, 45, from Henan province, spent years caring for her husband Zhao Jinqian after he suffered severe brain injuries in 2019 while saving a three-year-old child.

Zhao, a waterproofing worker, climbed onto the roof of a warehouse to rescue the trapped child. While carrying the youngster to safety, he fell about six metres. He used his own body to shield the child during the fall, leaving the youngster unharmed but suffering devastating head injuries and multiple fractures himself. Doctors said his chances of regaining consciousness were extremely slim.

Determined not to give up, Song devoted herself to his recovery. Besides feeding him, exercising his limbs and talking to him every day, she even bit his toes regularly in an effort to stimulate his nerves, according to the SCMP report.

After years of care, Zhao gradually began responding. The emotional breakthrough came when he looked at his wife and quietly said, "I love you."

The couple had lived a modest life before the accident. Song, a former kindergarten art teacher, offered free painting lessons to children from poor families, while Zhao sponsored the education of a student from a remote mountain village despite the family's limited income.

Their story has gone viral on Chinese social media, with many praising Song's unwavering devotion and Zhao's selfless act of saving the child.

One social media user described Song as "the definition of true love", while another said Zhao's bravery and his wife's dedication had restored their faith in humanity.