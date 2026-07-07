"Reckless Display Of Power": China's Pacific Missile Test Puts Nations On Alert

China's latest missile launch into the Pacific has sparked criticism from the United States and several Indo-Pacific countries, with many warning that the move could further destabilise an already tense region.

The long-range ballistic missile, carrying a dummy warhead, was fired from a nuclear-powered submarine on Monday during what Beijing described as routine annual military training. It was China's second publicly confirmed long-range missile launch into the Pacific in two years, but the test stood out because it showcased the country's growing sea-based nuclear capability.

US Says Beijing Is Moving In The Wrong Direction

Washington was quick to react, accusing China of rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal instead of supporting global efforts to reduce nuclear risks.

"At a time when the United States is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite," US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, according to AFP.

Pigott also warned that Beijing's "rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world" and called on China to begin serious arms control discussions and introduce advance notification systems for long-range missile and space launches.

An expert on China's nuclear weapons, Tong Zhao, told the Washington Post that China showing nuclear capabilities would make the United States more aware of the risks involved in getting pulled into a conflict with the country.

"I think that the Chinese strategy is to explicitly showcase strategic nuclear capabilities to impress upon the United States China's growing strategic power. In Beijing's view, that would make Washington more aware of the risk of getting involved in major conflict with China," Zhao said.

Neighbours Call The Launch Provocative

The strongest reactions came from countries across the Indo-Pacific.

The Philippines condemned the launch as a "reckless display of military power", saying it served "no peaceful purpose" and was "a calculated act of taunting and provocation" aimed at nations resisting China's territorial ambitions.

Taiwan said the missile, identified as a JL-2, flew over the Philippines before landing in the Pacific.

"China just proved itself again to be a bully on the block," Taiwan's National Security Council secretary-general Joseph Wu posted on X.

Australia described the launch as "destabilising to the region", while Japan raised "serious concerns" over China's military expansion and urged Beijing to reconsider such tests.

New Zealand revealed it had received advance notice only hours before the launch and pointed out that the missile landed in the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone created under the Treaty of Rarotonga.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale also said he had lodged a "strong protest" with Chinese diplomats on behalf of Pacific nations worried by the launch.

Russia, however, backed Beijing. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said conducting missile tests was China's "sovereign right" and argued that "China is not threatening anyone in the world."

A Significant Shift In China's Nuclear Strategy

Military analysts believe the test sends a message beyond the missile itself.

According to news agency AP, this is the first publicly acknowledged launch of a long-range ballistic missile into the Pacific from one of China's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. The test suggests Beijing is strengthening the sea-based arm of its nuclear deterrent, making it less dependent on land-based missile systems.

AFP quoted Asia Society Policy Institute senior fellow Lyle Morris as saying the launch points to a "significantly more survivable and longer-range sea-based nuclear deterrent capability".

"It shows that China's navy is capable of targeting the continental United States from bastions close to Chinese waters," Morris said.

The Pentagon estimates China now has around 600 nuclear warheads and expects that number to cross 1,000 by 2030.

Pacific Competition Heats Up

The missile launch came at a time when strategic competition in the Pacific is intensifying.

Just a day later, Australia and the Solomon Islands agreed to continue negotiations on a broader security pact. Canberra has also signed new defence agreements with Fiji and Vanuatu in recent months as it seeks to strengthen ties across the Pacific amid China's growing regional influence.

Although Beijing maintained that the missile launch complied with international law and was "not directed against any country or target", the test has renewed concerns among the US and its allies over China's expanding military reach and the shifting balance of power in the Pacific.

