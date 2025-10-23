Chhath Puja 2025: Check Day-Wise Schedule, Puja Muhurat, Sunrise And Sunset Timings

Chhath Puja 2025 Full Schedule: Chhath Puja is a sacred Hindu festival, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his consort Usha (the first rays of the morning). It is believed that observing the Chhath fast brings prosperity, longevity, and well-being to one's family. Celebrated after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja is a deeply rooted tradition in Bihar but is observed with equal devotion in many parts of the country. Chhath Puja is also called Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath in different regions.

As Chhath Puja approaches, many communities begin preparations--cleansing homes, arranging traditional thekua, sugarcane and colourful offerings. Devotees gather at river ghats or ponds for eco-friendly rituals, singing devotional songs and preparing prasad like thekua and fruits.

The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations in 2025 will take place from Saturday, October 25th, to Tuesday, October 28th. Below is the day‑by‑day breakdown of the rituals and timing:

Day 1: Nahay Khay - October 25 (Saturday)

The rituals begin with Nahay Khay, which marks the first day of the Chhath festivities. Devotees take a bath in the river or pond and then eat a simple meal. On this day, people buy fruits and diyas (earthen lamps) for the puja, and clean the household. The fruits used in the puja are also symbolic of the harvest season.

Sunrise at 6:28 am

Sunset at 5:42 pm

Day 2: Kharna - October 26 (Sunday)

On the second day, called Kharna, devotees fast throughout the day, breaking it only after sunset as an offering to the deities. A prasad is provided to the Chhati Mata and distributed amongst relatives and friends.

Sunrise at 6:29 am

Sunset at 5:41 pm

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya - October 27 (Monday)

The third day is when the main rituals start. Devotees, usually women, gather at the water bodies, be it rivers or ponds, before sunrise. Standing waist-deep in water, they offer arghya (offering of water) to the rising Sun. People listen to the Chhath Vrat Katha and sing devotional songs at night.

Sunrise at 6:30 am

Sunset at 5:40 pm

Day 4: Usha Arghya - October 28 (Tuesday)

On the last day of the Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun in the morning. Usha is believed to be the consort of the Surya Dev. The 36-hour fast is completed after Arghya, with prasad and water, a ritual known as Parana.

Sunrise at 6:30 am

Sunset at 5:39 pm