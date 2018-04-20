Cherry, Grape Or Lemon: Katy Perry's Shoe Line Smells Like Summer Fruits

"Smells like feet" will take on a whole new and different meaning

Offbeat | Updated: April 20, 2018
Katy Perry's latest range of shoes smells like summer.

"Smells like feet" will take on a whole new and different meaning with singer Katy Perry's new range of fruit-scented sandals for her collection, Katy Perry Shoes.

The 'Hot n Cold' singer, who is known for her bold fashion choices, recently came up with a wild new range which includes heels inspired by cocktails and flats that look like ice cream sundaes.

The scented summer jelly sandals, named "The Geli", are brightly-coloured and inspired by fruits like watermelon, peach, cherry, grape, lemon, lime, and strawberry.

The collection is sold through the Katy Perry Collections website - which she launched last year - and through retailer Forever 21.

Meanwhile, the fruity sandals are already a hit online:
 
