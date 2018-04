Cherry, Grape Or Lemon: Katy Perry's Shoe Line Smells Like Summer Fruits

Katy Perry is so unique and creative with everything she does. Her fruity smelled Geli sandals are about to be this summer's highlight pic.twitter.com/4QsvvPP3AZ - Dean Hall (@DeanHallStyle) April 15, 2018

I have to get Katy Perry Geli sandals they are so cute - Jasmin (@JustJasss___) April 17, 2018

i need them all

how on earth am i going to choose?? - saw Katy live 13/03/2015 (@e_helene_s) March 26, 2018

"Smells like feet" will take on a whole new and different meaning with singer Katy Perry's new range of fruit-scented sandals for her collection, Katy Perry Shoes.The 'Hot n Cold' singer, who is known for her bold fashion choices, recently came up with a wild new range which includes heels inspired by cocktails and flats that look like ice cream sundaes.The scented summer jelly sandals, named "The Geli", are brightly-coloured and inspired by fruits like watermelon, peach, cherry, grape, lemon, lime, and strawberry.The collection is sold through the Katy Perry Collections website - which she launched last year - and through retailer Forever 21. Meanwhile, the fruity sandals are already a hit online:What do you think? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news