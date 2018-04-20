Cherry, Grape Or Lemon: Katy Perry's Shoe Line Smells Like Summer Fruits

The 'Hot n Cold' singer, who is known for her bold fashion choices, recently came up with a wild new range which includes heels inspired by cocktails and flats that look like ice cream sundaes.
The scented summer jelly sandals, named "The Geli", are brightly-coloured and inspired by fruits like watermelon, peach, cherry, grape, lemon, lime, and strawberry.
The collection is sold through the Katy Perry Collections website - which she launched last year - and through retailer Forever 21.
Katy Perry is so unique and creative with everything she does. Her fruity smelled Geli sandals are about to be this summer's highlight pic.twitter.com/4QsvvPP3AZ- Dean Hall (@DeanHallStyle) April 15, 2018
I have to get Katy Perry Geli sandals they are so cute- Jasmin (@JustJasss___) April 17, 2018
i need them all- saw Katy live 13/03/2015 (@e_helene_s) March 26, 2018
how on earth am i going to choose??
