Heavy Rainfall In Chennai Unleashes A Flood Of Memes On Twitter

Chennai Rains: Meme-makers had a busy day as heavy rainfall overwhelmed Chennai.

Heavy rainfall overwhelmed Chennai and neighbouring areas on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in several places. The capital city of Tamil Nadu received around 20 cm of rain on Sunday. The weather office has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall today in 14 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Vellore, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, among others. While schools and most government offices will remain shut, the rainfall has unleashed a deluge of memes on social media. On Twitter, #ChennaiRain has been trending high since yesterday. Meme-makers have used everything from movie stills to popular dialogues to capture the mood of the city.

Here are some of the best #ChennaiRain memes that are all over social media this morning:

Me in chennai right now : pic.twitter.com/e8CBDt5SrJ — Anurag Krishna (@anuragkrishh) November 7, 2021

While most government offices in Tamil Nadu will remain shut today, Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to private firms to announce a holiday or allow employees to work from home.

#ChennaiRains



My manager - Daii nee innum Boat yeduthukutu office varla?? pic.twitter.com/cmyv85ACsj — ASHWIN S (@ASHWINSIVAraja) November 7, 2021

Only way to reach office tomorrow ???? (though we wouldn't be smiling and enjoying like Aishwarya)#ChennaiRains#chennaifloodspic.twitter.com/8AbMggkWWJ — Kavya Janani. U (@UKavyajanani) November 7, 2021

Several people shared photos of waterlogged streets. One described the scenario as a" "River in our street and lake in our house"

River in our street and lake in our house #chennairainspic.twitter.com/FPMKGGt28i — ????️ʀǟʍʏǟ ɦǟʀɨɦǟʀǟռ ????????????????️ (@Ramyahariharan4) November 7, 2021

Chennai and several suburbs had been receiving intermittent rain since Saturday. The non-stop rain through Saturday night turned out to be the heaviest in recent years - leading to water-logging in several areas. Low-lying houses were flooded as rainfall continued on Sunday.

Pumps sets have been installed at 500 locations by the state government to remove logged water. More than 50,000 food packets have been distributed and relief camps to provide food, shelter and medical care have also opened up in the city.