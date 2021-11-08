Tamil Nadu Rain Live Updates: Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rains Expected In Chennai Today; Schools, Government Offices Shut

Chennai received 20 CM of rain on Sunday, leading to all-round water-logging, forcing authorities to issue an order to schools in the state capital to stay shut for the next two days. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall today due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
Most government offices will remain shut today.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to private firms to announce a holiday or allow employees to work from home.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Chennai experienced 20 cm rain in about 12 hours since last night. According to IMD data, the rainfall ranged between 10 CM and 23 CM in Chennai and its suburbs.
Here are the Live Updates on Tamil Nadu rain:
Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi.- M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2021
Had discussed about TN having exhausted State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and requested to release funds from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Union Government for this cyclone season. https://t.co/Ixia3mEXmN