Tamil Nadu Rain Live Updates: Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rains Expected In Chennai Today; Schools, Government Offices Shut

Chennai received 20 CM of rain on Sunday, leading to all-round water-logging, forcing authorities to issue an order to schools in the state capital to stay shut for the next two days. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall today due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Most government offices will remain shut today.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to private firms to announce a holiday or allow employees to work from home.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Chennai experienced 20 cm rain in about 12 hours since last night. According to IMD data, the rainfall ranged between 10 CM and 23 CM in Chennai and its suburbs.

Here are the Live Updates on Tamil Nadu rain:

Nov 08, 2021 08:42 (IST) Tamil Nadu rain: 4 NDRF teams have been deployed in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Madurai





Nov 08, 2021 08:38 (IST) A flood alert has been issued in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on the banks of River Adyar. Schools have been ordered to stay shut in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts.

Nov 08, 2021 08:17 (IST) Heavy to extremely heavy rains in Chennai for next 24 hrs: Met department



The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. It has also warned of another spell of rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nov 08, 2021 08:16 (IST) Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi.



Had discussed about TN having exhausted State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and requested to release funds from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Union Government for this cyclone season. https://t.co/Ixia3mEXmN - M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2021

