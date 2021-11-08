Heavy Rain Predicted For 14 Places In Tamil Nadu, Relief Work On

Chennai and several suburbs in Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts have witnessed intermittent rain since Saturday morning. The non-stop rain through Saturday night was particularly bad, turning out to be the heaviest in recent years leading to water-logging everywhere, with the deluge entering houses in low lying areas.

The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall today in 14 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Vellore, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, among others.

The state government has set up pump sets in 500 locations to remove the logged water. Further, 50,000 food packets were also distributed. Relief camps providing food, shelter and medical care have been opened in the city.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, dressed in a raincoat, was seen distributing relief material. Mr Stalin has announced a two-day holiday for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts due to heavy rainfall.

Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall, a weather official said.

People were seen wading through ankle deep water to reach nearby shops to buy essential commodities. Relatively low level bridges, known as ''tharaipaalam'' in Tamil, were submerged in several suburban areas.

Upon request from the state government, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams to assist in rescue operations.

With the lakes around Chennai swelling, water is being released from the Chembarambakkam lake. The 85.4 feet-high lake now has water till 82.35 feet. In 2015, Chennai was flooded due to sudden excessive discharge from Chembarambakkam lake amid heavy rainfall.

Officials said this regular discharge of water will not lead to flooding but if there is excess rain, areas around Muduchur may get inundated.