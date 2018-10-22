Caught On Camera: Delivery Man Saves 6-Year-Old Girl From Drowning

A video shows the delivery man jumping into the river to save the 6-year-old

A delivery man in China is being hailed a hero by millions after a video which shows him saving a girl from drowning went viral a few days ago. According to CGTN, the incident took place in Shaoxing City, in east China's Zhejiang Province on October 13. Footage shared by CGTN shows the six-year-old girl washing her mop in river water when she slips and falls into the river. She is seen struggling to keep her head above the water.

The dramatic video then shows how a delivery man passing by the river on his bike stops on seeing her and jumps in without any hesitation. According to Daily Mail, the man was later identified as 23-year-old He Linfeng who, after saving the girl, even took the time to go back in and retrieve her shoe.

Watch the heartwarming footage below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected millions of views on Chinese social media website, along with hundreds of comments praising Mr Linfeng.

"Thank God for the good Samaritan!" writes one person in the comments section. "God bless that man," says another.

According to Daily Mail, Mr Linfeng was awarded the title of 'model driver' by the company he works for on Tuesday and received a cash prize for his heroic act.