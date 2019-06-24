Cat Survives After Being Stuck In Washing Machine For 35 Minutes

A picture of Felix, shared by Asha Carroll McCullough

A cat from Minnesota, USA, has received donations from around the world after getting stuck in a washing machine for 35 minutes. Fox News reports that on Wednesday, Felix's owner, Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff, switched on the washing machine and walked away after setting it to express wash. When she returned more than half an hour later, she found her one-year-old cat inside the washing machine - he had somehow found his way in and managed to survive the ordeal.

Stefani quickly rushed Felix to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center of Minnesota.

"I've been in shock the last few days," she says. "I mean, this is going to haunt me for the rest of my life."

Although Felix had lost his vision and had pneumonia from the amount of water in his lungs, he is now doing better. He is still on oxygen support.

"When my mom found him, he was soaking wet and barely breathing, confused and unable to see, with bruises all over his body," wrote Stefani's daughter, Asha Carroll McCullough, on the GoFundMe page she set up to help with Felix's medical bills.

"He is experiencing blindness, which could be temporary or permanent; only time will tell," she wrote, adding that her family was "heartbroken and scared" over the incident.

The GoFundMe page has managed to raise over $9,000 for Felix's treatment.

"After this has happened, I'm going to find a way to give back," says Stefani to CNN. "It's given me a reason to fight harder for animals and their well-being."