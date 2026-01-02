Cat Sneaks Into Toddler's Bed For Surprise Sleepover In US, Melts Hearts online

A surprising bedtime guest turned one toddler's crib into a cozy sleep spot when the family cat accidentally got locked in her room. What started as a normal night ended with a heartwarming moment between Carolina, 2, and Poppy, the family cat. Just like any other morning, mom Tori McKee, 33, checked the baby monitor to see if her daughter was still asleep. She saw that Carolina was asleep, but there was also an unexpected guest in the room, reported Newsweek.

McKee lives in Illinois. She told Newsweek that she "definitely has a special bond" with Poppy and Carolina. She said that even though it was surprising to see the cat in the room, the two were lying comfortably together.

The baby monitor showed Poppy and Carolina sprawled out together in the crib, occasionally moving slightly to get more comfortable.

McKee said that Poppy is the sweetest cat in the world and that she loved all of their children, noting that Carolina was the only baby they had brought home as a newborn since Poppy had been with them. She explained that the informal sleepover happened because they had a holiday party that night and all the kids were playing, which led to Carolina's nightlight being unplugged; as a result, the room was dark, she did not see Poppy in the crib, and she was simply grateful the cat had not made a mess.

McKee was impressed by the monitor. She said she was shocked that Poppy didn't wake Carolina up despite her movements all night.

McKee shared this story on TikTok, joking that it was "the best night of Poppy's life."

