"Car Scratched, Tyre Punctured": Bengaluru Doctor Claims Her Car Was Vandalised Despite Parking "Lawfully"

A Bengaluru-based female doctor recently took to X to share her ordeal after locals allegedly vandalised his car despite it being parked inside a permitted zone. In her post, the woman shared how the tyre of her legally parked vehicle was punctured, the body scratched, and the windshield smeared with mud. "Which other country lets you skip building a parking spot, add an extra room instead, claim public road as your personal parking, and grants you divine rights to vandalise any car 'lawfully' parked there?" she wrote.

"Tyre punctured, car scratched, a threat to damage car with a stick and now mud spattered over windshield, seen it all over the years, for parking in a legally permitted parking spot on a public road. Hoping to get some video footage of the 'entitled' violator from the dash cam and share here soon!" the doctor added.

In the comments section of the post, the Bengaluru resident claimed that the damages were caused to their vehicle despite parking it in a permitted zone. She also shared that vandalism occurred when she was away from her residence.

"This was done when I was away from the parking lot by most likely an elderly retired educated couple! I was getting late so just used the wiper and some water and left the place safely," the woman wrote.

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users. While some expressed concern and sympathy for the woman, others advised her to file an official complaint with the traffic police. Some users also suggested installing CCTV cameras at home along with visible signage to deter such incidents.

"Requesting @BlrCityPolice to take this issue up themselves along with the right city authorities. Entitled homeowners equipped with traffic cones, flower pots and other barricades have to be re-educated and taken to task for claiming public property. Plz start with Indira Nagar," one user wrote.

"I'm so sorry this happened..Hope you are safe..Raise a complaint with the traffic police in the jurisdiction of the area where this happened..Please take care," commented another.

"So sad to see this. Disgusting. How ppl claim entitlement when none exists. And these are so called 'educated' people. Strong law enforcement needed," said a third user.

"Entitled people here think the public space in front of their house is their private space. Lot of houses have stones placed on the footpath. Some even have sunshade for their cars parked on footpath/road," wrote another.

"This is horrific. Road parking is not anyone's private space. Another is how people take over the foot path and cordon it off as a personal garden. People get to walk on the road while these people use the footpath as garden," one user said.