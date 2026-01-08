'Can't Take It Anymore': Bengaluru Resident Rants About City's Poor Infrastructure

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has triggered an intense debate about the city's modern-day reality that has been marred by incessant urbanisation at the cost of poor roads, long traffic jams and the declining quality of life. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Bengaluru is my city, I love it. But I just can't take it anymore", the resident raised a series of issues that were plaguing the city and making survival difficult.

"Dear Bengaluru government, please do not make me hate this city. I've lived here all my life and loved every bit of it. I have not lived in any other city, and I have no problem with that. Bangalore is my city. But the past few years, everything has gotten worse. The traffic, the air, the water, and most importantly, the roads," the user wrote.

The resident highlighted the traffic situation on the entire stretch of the ORR from Silk Board to Mahadevpura, where commuters often remained stuck for hours.

"I just can't anymore. The traffic has gotten so terrible. I tried everything: office cab, switching 3 metros, bus, personal car, and personal bike. Everything has its pros and cons, but overall, every mode of transport suffers the same issue."

The resident demanded that the government fix the terrible lane management habits, bad roads, and deploy more police officers so that choke points can be handled in an efficient manner.

"I agree that we citizens need to play our part, but please, the government needs to intervene more. Do more. Be more. We pay 30 per cent of our money to the government for a reason."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Need Mass Protests'

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users agreed with the individual's assessment, whilst others highlighted that only mass protests could lead to substantial change.

"The only thing that will save this city is mass protests. None of these politicians are working for us. Every MLA, MP contractor, sarkari babu is just filling his pockets," said one user, while another added: "I'd prefer if we all got together and staged a massive protest for days on end. Instead of ranting here."

A third commented: "Our city badly needs a new extension town like Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon or Noida. No city (not getting into the unplanned growth of Bangalore) is capable of handling continuous increase in population for so many decades."

A fourth said: "Don't forget powercuts. I'm currently waiting for 3+ hours in the middle of a workday for the power to come back. They do maintenance work in the middle of day randomly. And despite all this maintenance, there's 10-30 mins powercut every day atleast once."