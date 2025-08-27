Canadian Man Goes Viral After Spotting Big Differences In UK Vs Canada Grocery Stores

A Canadian man living in the United Kingdom has gone viral after sharing unique observations about British grocery stores compared to those in Canada. The video, posted by content creator Matt Giffen, has already attracted over 700,000 views online.

In the clip, Giffen highlights some of the biggest surprises he has noticed while shopping in the UK. Among them is the fact that eggs are sold unrefrigerated and at much lower prices than in Canada. He also pointed out the extensive variety of tea, baked beans, and instant noodles available in British supermarkets.

One feature of UK shopping that particularly impressed him was the straightforward pricing, where customers pay the exact amount listed on the label, unlike in Canada where sales tax is added at the counter. He also praised the country's ready meals, calling them "one of the greatest inventions," and said Canadian stores offer nothing comparable.

Giffen further noted the unusual range of crisp (chip) flavours in the UK, including prawn cocktail, pickled onion, Marmite, and crispy bacon, which he found surprising.

The video received enthusiastic responses from viewers. Many British users said they enjoy seeing foreigners react to their everyday shopping habits, while Canadians admitted they wished similar meal options were available back home. Several commenters also defended the UK practice of storing eggs at room temperature, explaining that it is entirely safe.