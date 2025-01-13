Bengaluru Woman Highlights Price Difference On Zepto For Android And iPhone Users

A Bengaluru woman has exposed price disparities on the quick-commerce platform Zepto, demonstrating that iPhone users are charged significantly higher prices than Android users for identical products. Instagram user Pooja Chhabda conducted a simple experiment on Zepto, discovering that iPhone users are charged significantly higher prices than Android users for the same product.

Chhabda demonstrated that 500 grams of grapes were priced at Rs 65 on the Android device, while the same item cost more than double at Rs 146 on the iPhone. Similarly, capsicum was listed at Rs 37 on the Android but surged to Rs 69 when viewed on the iPhone.

Shocked by this "huge difference," Chhabda urged her followers to check if they were also paying higher prices when using an iPhone.

This pricing disparity between Apple and Android users is often linked to perceived differences in user demographics. E-commerce platforms may assume that iPhone users have higher disposable incomes and are thus more willing to pay a premium.

Viewers echoed this sentiment in the comments, sharing their thoughts on the noticeable price variations.

"Guess everything and anything is expensive for iPhone users. Status comes at a cost," a user wrote.

"It's not an iPhone vs Android but cheap phones vs premium phones. You will see the differences not just in prices, but also availability, delivery times, etc," a user wrote.

"I think the logic is when you can pay so much extra for the same features that are available on some Androids then you must be willing to pay extra for everything," the third user commented.



