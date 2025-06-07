Video: Woman Gets Black, Mouldy Eggs And Spoiled Watermelon From Zepto, Company Reacts

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video by Ayushi Prasad showed rotten food received from the platform Zepto, raising alarms. Prasad highlighted health risks after consuming a blackened egg, urging quality improvements from Zepto. Zepto acknowledged the complaint, asking for order details to resolve the issue and assist the customer.

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there have also been growing issues regarding quality, late delivery, wrong delivery, and misplaced items. Now, one such incident has come to light and has sparked concern about the food service industry. Ayushi Prasad, a digital content creator, shared a video showing the shocking state of some food items she received from the e-commerce platform Zepto.

The clip showed a blackened, rotten egg and a spoiled watermelon. "@zeptonow how is this acceptable? Every single time you either send raw fruits or rotten ones. I've learned my lesson and won't order from you anymore. But stop scamming people. Issuing a refund isn't enough focus on the quality bro. we end up paying more because of you," she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the clip, Ms Prasad said that she had already eaten the eggs after boiling. But when they tasted a bit off, she decided to check one. She was shocked to see blackish liquid flowing out of it.

"Zepto wale bhaiya FYI yeh ande hum khaa chuke the boil karke, phir humme iska taste thoda off laga toh humne kohl ke dekha toh result yeh tha. Aapki wajah se main aur mere family members hospital mei hote agar hum nhi check karte toh (Zepto bhaiya, just FYI - we had already eaten these eggs after boiling them. Later, we felt the taste was a bit off, so we checked, and this is what we found. If we hadn't checked, my family and I could've ended up in the hospital because of you)," she said.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of comments. Zepto also took cognisance of the complaint and responded immediately to the post. "We understand your concern and want to make this right. Please DM us with your order details so we can assist you further," the company wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users shared similar experiences. "I have realised this long ago , always do cod for packed goods check expiry if it's expired return the order immediately Never order fruits and veggies from any quick commerce If u see discounts on packed items always check for expiry...always," wrote one user.

"Happened with me but the product was curd. Though I got a refund but this is not what I expect from Zepto," commented another.

"Happened to me too. They didn't deliver my full order and gave no resolution. After fighting for an hour, they said they have given a refund but never did it. It happened twice, I am so disappointed," shared a third user.