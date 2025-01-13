Watch: Bengaluru Woman Finds Zepto Price Difference For Android And iPhone Users

Quick commerce platforms have made life easier for many. They are fast, convenient and efficient, especially for those with busy lifestyles. But did you know the price of your groceries can actually depend on what type of phone you're using? Yes, you read that right. Recently, a woman from Bengaluru shared new evidence showing how quick commerce platforms like Zepto are pricing products differently for Android and iPhone users. Pooja Chhabda, the user in question, was shocked to find the same items were priced significantly higher on the iPhone. For example, 500 grams of grapes were priced at Rs 65 on the Android device, while the same product cost Rs 146 on the iPhone.

The same issue occurred when Chhabda compared the price of capsicum. For Android users, it was priced at Rs 37, while iPhone users were charged Rs 69. She also compared the prices of staples like cauliflower and onions, highlighting the significant price differences. Stunned by the findings, Chhabda urged her followers to check if they, too, were being charged more based on the device they used. In the caption, she wrote, "Why are you doing this @zeptonow??"

Many internet users responded in the comments section:

One user wrote, "You wanted an iPhone, so you have to pay Apple's price."

Another commented, "I have one Android phone and one iPhone for the same reason."

A third user said, "When you can afford an iPhone, brands think you're rich enough to pay the premium prices."

"It's a very serious issue, and if this continues, I will surely rethink about continuing with iPhone," wrote another user.

"If anyone knows how the Apple App Store works, they know the reason behind the difference. It's not shocking, but a premium charged by Apple to the developer, which is indirectly paid by us," commented another person.

"Guess everything and anything is expensive for iPhone users. Status comes at a cost," wrote a user.

Some users also tagged Zepto's official Instagram handle to question the platform's pricing strategy.

We have reached out to Zepto, but there has been no response from the company yet.