Viral: Hyderabad Woman Orders Items From Three Apps At The Same Time To Check Delivery Speed

A Hyderabad-based woman took to X to share her 'experiment' with ordering products from Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart simultaneously.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Photo Credit: iStock (for representational purposes only)

Customers in India have different options for delivery apps and a few of them have grown in popularity in the recent past. A Hyderabad-based woman recently decided to pitch three of them against each other in an experiment of sorts. She and her friend decided to order items from Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart almost simultaneously to see which one would reach their delivery location first. They were at the campus of the Indian School Of Business (ISB) when they undertook this 'test.' The woman took to X to share updates regarding the same. She first provided details of what she ordered from each of the quick commerce apps and how much time they initially showed for completion of delivery. Take a look below:

Also Read: 'Only Rs 55': Bengaluru Vendor Challenges Zepto, BlinkIt's Coconut Prices, Goes Viral

Wondering who came first? The X user shared a clip of a young Blinkit delivery agent arriving at their location. After getting his permission to film, they explained their experiment to him on camera, pointing out that he "won" and giving him a chocolate bar. Watch the video here:

Swiggy Instamart came second and the X user posted a picture of the order as proof. She later shared a compilation video that also featured this delivery agent. Zepto was last and the woman noted that it took 30 minutes for what was supposed to be a 10-minute delivery. The Zepto delivery agent explained that there was a problem with the directions on campus. The X user said that after talking with them, she also came to know that Zepto's store is the farthest. Take a look below:

Here's how the woman summarised the results of the experiment: "Blinkit came first at 15 mins (slightly late on what was promised, but the delivery person was so happy, it made our day). Swiggy Instamart followed at 20 minutes - accurate timing and a super chill delivery guy. Zepto showed up last, mostly because their store was farthest, and there was a location hiccup."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

In a reply to a comment by another X user, the woman revealed her objective for this experiment. She wrote, "Honestly, there was no agenda. We just wanted to see how accurate the promised times were. Some quick lessons: > Promised times? Take them with a pinch of salt. > Store location matters A LOT. > Delivery folks deserve all the credit for making this possible."

This 'delivery experiment' has received a lot of interest online. Here's how people reacted to it on X:

Comments

