Viral: Hyderabad Woman Orders Items From Three Apps At The Same Time To Check Delivery Speed

Customers in India have different options for delivery apps and a few of them have grown in popularity in the recent past. A Hyderabad-based woman recently decided to pitch three of them against each other in an experiment of sorts. She and her friend decided to order items from Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart almost simultaneously to see which one would reach their delivery location first. They were at the campus of the Indian School Of Business (ISB) when they undertook this 'test.' The woman took to X to share updates regarding the same. She first provided details of what she ordered from each of the quick commerce apps and how much time they initially showed for completion of delivery. Take a look below:

doing good this random experiment at isb campus lol 😅



ordering from all qcommerce apps together



> swiggy showed 21 mins ordered sid farm's milk packet

> zepto showed 8 mins ordered milky mist paneer

> blinkit showed 13 mins for one super you and one whole truth protien bar… — Sneha (@itspsneha) January 7, 2025

Wondering who came first? The X user shared a clip of a young Blinkit delivery agent arriving at their location. After getting his permission to film, they explained their experiment to him on camera, pointing out that he "won" and giving him a chocolate bar. Watch the video here:

blinkit won it came first

this video is so wholesome actually 🥺 pic.twitter.com/v11hhZAIQp — Sneha (@itspsneha) January 7, 2025

Swiggy Instamart came second and the X user posted a picture of the order as proof. She later shared a compilation video that also featured this delivery agent. Zepto was last and the woman noted that it took 30 minutes for what was supposed to be a 10-minute delivery. The Zepto delivery agent explained that there was a problem with the directions on campus. The X user said that after talking with them, she also came to know that Zepto's store is the farthest. Take a look below:

zepto came last



ig cause of the directions

but it took 30 mins for 10 mins delivery



got to know after talking more to partner that zepto's store is farthest pic.twitter.com/CTR0Ni1Cn0 — Sneha (@itspsneha) January 7, 2025

Here's how the woman summarised the results of the experiment: "Blinkit came first at 15 mins (slightly late on what was promised, but the delivery person was so happy, it made our day). Swiggy Instamart followed at 20 minutes - accurate timing and a super chill delivery guy. Zepto showed up last, mostly because their store was farthest, and there was a location hiccup."

compiled all the videos

here's how it went:

> @letsblinkit came first at 15 mins (slightly late on what was promised, but the delivery person was so happy, it made our day).

> @SwiggyInstamart followed at 20 mins – accurate timing and a super chill delivery guy.

> @ZeptoNow… pic.twitter.com/tohHmSkSH1 — Sneha (@itspsneha) January 7, 2025

In a reply to a comment by another X user, the woman revealed her objective for this experiment. She wrote, "Honestly, there was no agenda. We just wanted to see how accurate the promised times were. Some quick lessons: > Promised times? Take them with a pinch of salt. > Store location matters A LOT. > Delivery folks deserve all the credit for making this possible."

Honestly, there was no agenda.

We just wanted to see how accurate the promised times were.



Some quick lessons:

> Promised times? Take them with a pinch of salt.

> Store location matters A LOT.

> Delivery folks deserve all the credit for making this possible. — Sneha (@itspsneha) January 7, 2025

This 'delivery experiment' has received a lot of interest online. Here's how people reacted to it on X:

Good.

This experiment may not give accurate conclusion..but nice try. — Anil Pahwani (@AnilPahwani) January 7, 2025

Depends on how far is their dark store. Zepto' s dark store is right across my house and I've received orders in under 5 mins — Sunil Kumar (@sunil7nov) January 7, 2025

Also when the ordered item is coming from some other store (& not your usual store), the delivery partner is generally not familiar with your area and that increases the time tremendously. — Adorf (@Adarshrastogii) January 7, 2025

IMO - Waste of resources with no tangible outcome. — Ajit (@AjitInduchudan) January 7, 2025

During my brief stay in Delhi, there was a Swiggy store 10 metres (distance) away from the apartment I rented. Delivery should take < 5 mins.

Issues:

Map would show wrong direction / App shows driver has reached location as soon as he marked he picked up items

Would take 20 mins — Krishnan Iyer (@KrishIy3r) January 7, 2025

