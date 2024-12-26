This City Ordered Instant Noodles Worth Rs 60 Crore In 2024, As Per Swiggy Instamart's Report

The year is drawing to a close and different kinds of 2024 "recaps" are giving us insights into trends in the country and around the world. Swiggy Instamart recently released its year-end report, sharing several interesting orders on its platform over the past 11 months (the stats are based on data collected from January 1 to December 1, 2024). Along with unique order requests and trends, the company has also provided some aggregated insights about the consumption patterns of people in specific regions. For instance, it revealed that users based in a particular city spent approximately Rs 60 crore this year on ordering instant noodles via this quick commerce platform. The city is none other than Delhi. It also clocked the maximum orders of potato chips in 2024, as per Swiggy Instamart's report.

There are various other highlights as well. Mumbai topped the charts in terms of the highest onion orders, followed by Hyderabad and Delhi. Moreover, on December 1, users across India ordered a total of 4500 kilos of onions just between 7-8 pm. Mumbai was also mentioned for its users ordering tonic water worth more than Rs 8 lakh on a single day, via Swiggy Instamart. As for more pan-India highlights, Swiggy Instamart revealed that the 5 most popularly ordered items this year were milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks. According to the report, 1 in every 15 orders contained a packet of milk and 1 in every 5 orders had either a fruit or a vegetable. On Raksha Bandhan 2024, Swiggy Instamart recorded 2,85,000 deliveries using the 'order for others' feature and around 273 chocolates were ordered per minute on this day.

As part of its takeaways for 2024, Swiggy Instamart also shared "the fastest delivery of the year." The order, which contained nendran bananas and red amaranth, took a mere 89 seconds. The total distance covered was 180 metres, as per the report. The company has also shared details about trends and orders of many non-food-related items on its platform. It includes festive highlights such as users across India spending over Rs 45,00,000 on brooms on Dhanteras and Swiggy Instamart delivering close to 8,00,000 rakhis on Raksha Bandhan.