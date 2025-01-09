"Disheartened": Man Shares How Zomato Job Offer In Gurugram Barely Covered Living Costs

A recent LinkedIn post has brought renewed attention to the issue of inadequate pay and the rising cost of living in major cities. An MBA graduate shared his concerns about a job offer from Zomato for an Associate role in Gurugram, stating that the salary was insufficient to cover basic living expenses. The now-viral post has triggered a range of reactions and opinions, with some expressing support for the graduate and others questioning the appropriateness of publicly airing such concerns on social media.

The man shared his experience with Zomato's hiring process as "disheartening" and "frustrating," highlighting the dismissive response from the HR team when he attempted to negotiate his salary.

"I recently received an offer for an Associate role at Zomato. While I was excited about starting a new journey, the process left me heartbroken and frustrated. The salary offered was barely enough to cover basic living expenses in Gurgaon. When I tried to negotiate, I was met with a dismissive 'take it or leave it' response. This was especially upsetting as I was relocating from another city, leaving behind my comfort zone and support system," he shared.

In his post, the graduate detailed the estimated monthly expenses he expected to face in Gurugram. He estimated that basic paying guest (PG) accommodation would cost between Rs 14,000 and Rs 20,000, food expenses around Rs 5,000, electricity Rs 2,000, and travel approximately Rs 4,000. After covering these essential expenses, he calculated he would be left with just Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for other needs.

"How can one survive, let alone save or grow, under such conditions?" he asked, shedding light on the struggles faced by young professionals in India's urban centers.

The MBA graduate accepted the role, hoping to receive relocation support, but was ultimately left disappointed. He claimed that Zomato offered only initial hotel accommodation and refused to assist with the security deposit needed to rent a place. "I made several attempts to request assistance or at least a fair adjustment, but Zomato showed no effort to support me. When I asked for a revision in compensation, I was met with the same indifferent response: 'Take it or leave it,'" he alleged.

The post, ending with a heartfelt appeal for employers to treat job seekers with respect, garnered significant attention and ignited an online debate. Many users empathized with the graduate's frustrations.

A user wrote, "Thanks for putting your side of narrative out here. Specifically when Zomato gathered a lot of attention over the Chief of Staff Role and 50L remuneration. Feels like Actual Reality of Employment at Zomato India and their Delivery Persons. Zomato kindly be better. In the time of Cost cutting and Paying less to employees, Be a company who uplifts the Standard of Employees."

Another user wrote, "Hats off to your audacity, keep trying for better options."

"Thank you for sharing your experience so honestly. It's heartbreaking to see how many talented individuals face such challenges in the corporate world. Your plea for fairness and respect resonates deeply, not just for job seekers but for anyone trying to build a sustainable career," the third user commented.