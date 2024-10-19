Viral Debate Over 'Half of 4+4' Question Leaves Social Media Confused

Social media users looked divided on the topic.

A simple math question posed by a woman in a viral video has ignited a heated debate online, leaving viewers scratching their heads. In the video, which @bowaledeen posted to Instagram, a woman is seen asking her partner, "What is half of 4 + 4?"

The man answers sharply and seemingly confidently, "Four." The woman, on the other hand, is not convinced by his response and maintains that the right answer is six. Social media users have been talking about and exchanging opinions about the ensuing fight nonstop.

Many users agreed with the woman's response, but some maintain that the man's explanation is equally reasonable. Some have noted that the uncertainty stems from the question's uncertainty, which leaves open whether "half" refers to the entire statement or only the number four.

Experts in mathematics have weighed in on the argument, pointing out that depending on how the question is understood, either of the two solutions could be true. Brackets, according to some, could make the intended sequence of operations more clear.

"The question is being phrased to confuse the audience. The honest question should be, "What is half of 4 plus 4?" The answer to the honest question is 6. The answer to her question is 4," commented a user.

"He is correct. Based on the grammar, the (4+4) would be the bracketed sums. Then, after completing the bracketed sums of (4+4), you have 8. The question written properly is "What is Half of (4+4)?" She's specifying what is being halved, so in the equation that is specifically the bracketed part. Grammar is actually very important to mathematics. The specified emphasis gets the bracket because it's the focus of the intended solution. He's right," wrote another user.