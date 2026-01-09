'Bunch Of Wooligans': 50 Sheep Charge Into German Supermarket, Hilarious Video Viral

In a bizarre incident, as many as 50 sheep charged into a supermarket for a quick bite after getting separated from their flock in Germany. The woolly animals made their way through the aisles of Penny, a discount supermarket chain in the southern state of Bavaria, on Monday (Jan 5).

Staff members were left stunned at the scene, as the sheep rifled through the store and lounged around in the checkout area for 20 minutes. Some staffers attempted to scare away the sheep by banging on the till counters, but to no avail.

The shepherd stated that the sheep mistook a customer carrying a shopping bag for a feed bag and hence charged into the supermarket to find more food, according to a report in The Telegraph.

"50 runaway sheep ram-paged through a German supermarket in rural Baa-varia, causing shear mania on Monday morning," the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the German embassy in London posted.

"After breaking away from their 500-strong herd, the brazen sheep spent 20mins milling around in the Penny supermarket before ewe-turning and seeing themselves out."

Check The Viral Post Here:

🇩🇪 Around 50 sheep went on a rampage through a supermarket in Burgsinn, Germany, toppling shelves, smashing bottles, and causing utter chaos for 20 minutes before being rounded up.pic.twitter.com/2qSaR42FP6 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) January 8, 2026

50 runaway sheep ram-paged through a German supermarket in rural Baa-varia, causing shear mania on Monday morning.



After breaking away from their 500-strong herd, the brazen sheep spent 20mins milling around in the Penny supermarket before ewe-turning and seeing themselves out. pic.twitter.com/ZkdXvT7Jcb — German Embassy London (@GermanEmbassy) January 7, 2026

Also Read | Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2026: Start Of World War III And Humanity's First Alien Contact

'Bunch Of Wooligans'

As the video of the incident went viral, social media indulged in pun-filled jokes about the absurdity of the situation, with some sympathising with the supermarket cleaning staff.

"Sounds like a wool-organised operation," said one user, while another joked: "Bunch of wooligans."

A third commented: “They were better behaved than some two-legged shoppers when there's a sale on."

A fourth said: "Moment of silence for the cleaning staff who thought they would have an uneventful day at work."

Andreas Kramer, a spokesman for the Penny supermarket chain, said the store had been thoroughly cleaned after the friendly invasion. The company also announced that it will provide a year's supply of free food to the sheep, as the stampede had turned into excellent publicity for the supermarket.