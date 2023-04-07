British Man Staged A Sit-In Protest At McDonald's As He Didn't Get His Complete Order

The customer blocked a McDonald's drive-thru.

Any client who places an online food order is likely to be irritated by an incomplete delivery, and the majority of them would complain to the service provider. However, in the UK, one disgruntled customer who was enraged by an incomplete delivery made an unusual move that made it difficult for others to place food orders.

According to The Metro, David Shepherd, a father of four kids, staged a sit-in protest at McDonald's, took up his position on the counter of the Chestfield drive-thru near Whitstable, Kent, and claimed he would not move until he got his full order. He did this after an UberEats driver with his 80 Pounds (Rs 8,123) delivery turned up without any fries or drinks.

Before being moved by police officers, Mr. Shepherd continued his demonstration for more than two hours and also blocked a McDonald's drive-thru delivery point for an additional hour.

"The policy is that you need to get in touch with Uber, who will refund you the missing items. But the thing is, it's not Uber that packed the bags; it's McDonald's. We phoned UberEats, but they would only refund some of the missing items up to 21 Pounds (Rs 2133), which does us no good when we're trying to treat our kids to a meal," Mr Shepherd said.

"In the meantime, I decided to drive to McDonald's to ask them to replace the missing items, but I was told it was 'against company policy' to do so. At that point, the food was already cold, so we have 80 Pounds (Rs 8125) worth of a meal that we're not getting."

"All of this would have been avoided if they'd just given us the dinner we'd paid for," said Mr. Shepherd.

No criminal charges were reported, though, and both parties were prepared to resolve the dispute.