UK Church Installs Number Plate Cameras to Deter Non-Worshippers From Parking

A Catholic church in Maidstone, Kent, has installed automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras in its private car park to prevent non-attendees from using the space, according to The Metro. The Holy Family Catholic Church implemented the system following increasing parking issues, including conflicts with worshippers, littering, and a general disregard for property upkeep. Signs warn that unauthorised parking will result in fines. Church officials cite an "environment of intimidation" as the reason for the new measures, driven by construction across the road leading to increased parking demand.

"Parishioners with unregistered vehicles, or visitors to the parish, will need to register their vehicle on the tablets being provided in the church and hall," a newsletter to worshippers said.

Locals insist, however, that they have no choice but to use the church car park, which is next to a primary school, playground and a driving school.

Spaces along the road are few and far between during the school run and during the day due to the vans there for the construction, they add.

"It's become a nightmare when it's school time now or during the day," a local walking her dog told The Metro.

"Cars are left on both sides of the road, and you can see buses are struggling to get through when it's busy. I know people who have used the car park before, and there's never been a problem."

Another resident said that people have been using the church car park for some three decades without fuss.

"It's got busier with the new homes being built further down the road, but that always happens when there's work going on. [Not letting locals park here is] disgraceful."

Father Desmond Mbidoaka told The Metro the car park is private property and should only be used by the congregation or visitors renting its hall.

"We sympathise with residents who previously used both the council park and our car park that was never intended for public use," he said.