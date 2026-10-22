Indian Singer Darshan Magdum Finally Joins US Boy Band After Visa Battle

Indian singer Darshan Magdum, 22, has finally joined his American boy band, Boy Throb, for a live performance after months of struggling to secure a US visa. According to The New York Times, Magdum made his first appearance alongside his three bandmates at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday. Hundreds of excited fans cheered as the group performed its latest song, "4GETHER".

The four members, dressed in matching pink tracksuits and yellow trainers, celebrated the occasion as "Darshan Day".

Magdum had previously performed virtually with his bandmates Anthony Key, Evan Papier and Zachary Sobania. The group included him in music videos and live performances through video calls and screens.

The New York Times reported that Boy Throb gained popularity on social media through humorous songs, unusual videos and entertaining dance performances. The band has attracted more than one million Instagram followers and 1.3 million TikTok followers.

Helping Magdum obtain a US visa became one of the group's main goals. Members even released songs that explained the visa application process and encouraged fans to support their efforts.

However, securing an O-1 visa, intended for individuals with extraordinary abilities, proved difficult. Immigration officials initially requested additional evidence of Magdum's achievements.

According to The New York Times, immigration lawyer Jonathan Grode submitted hundreds of pages of supporting documents, including media coverage, industry recommendations and details of the band's collaboration with singer Kesha.

Magdum eventually received visa approval in August, allowing him to remain in the United States for three years.

Fans celebrated his arrival as an important milestone for the band. With all four members finally performing together, Boy Throb now hopes to expand its musical journey and achieve its ambitious dream of winning a Grammy Award.