Boss Picks Up Every Employee To Ensure They Don't Call In Sick During Snowstorm

Several parts of the world have been hit with severe weather warnings, mostly impacting travel and means of making it to work. While some workers continue their jobs from the comfort of their own homes, others are faced with a slight issue. Now, a boss in Portland, Oregon, has gone viral on social media after one of his employees made a video showing the great lengths her boss went to ensure his workers don't call in sick during a blizzard. Taking to TikTok, Amirraa Ruffin claimed that her boss picked everyone up and drove them to their workplace just so his workers wouldn't be calling out after a snowstorm.

"And i was hoping he would just let the store be closed for the day," Ms Ruffin captioned the video, which has amassed more than 4 million views on the video-sharing app. In the clip, she showed herself along with colleagues standing in their snowy workplace parking lot with on-screen text that read, "When everyone tried to call out but boss drives and picks each of you up". In the comments section, she also revealed that her boss even brought his workers home after work that day. "Not even upset. I just respect the hustle," she wrote.

Ms Ruffin shared the video on Sunday. Commenters were quick to react to the video. "Mine did this once and we all got into an accident because of the ice," one user shared. "I would respond with 'it's not the lack of transportation, I'm not putting my life on the line by travelling in these conditions for this wage'," said another.

A third user recalled their own failed experience. "I remember calling out for a flat tire and my boss was on his way to pick me up. I in fact did NOT have a flat tire," the user commented.

Meanwhile, according to the Independent, frigid temperatures, snow and freezing rain battered nearly every part of Oregon last week. Medical examiners were also investigating a hypothermia death as freezing rain and heavy snow fell in a city more accustomed to mild winter rains, and hundreds of people took shelter overnight at warming centres.

Lisa Tadewaldt, an arborist with Urban Forest Pro in Portland, also said that she had received an influx of calls regarding people who had trees collapse on their homes. "The amount of trees on houses, it's the most it's ever been," she said. "I don't know what the insurance claim numbers are going to be, but they're going to be high. It's going to be insane," she added.