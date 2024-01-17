Bengaluru Man Dropped Wallet On Busy Road, Here's What Happened Next

Internet users praised the stranger for his kind gesture.

Many of us tend to lose a lot of our belongings when we are outdoors. Be it house keys, wallets or even mobile phones, all of us have or know someone who has lost stuff. Many times, there are no chances of recovery as well. However, there have also been cases where people have gone above and beyond to help the owner find their lost belongings. One such instance was shared by a social media user who dropped his wallet on the busy Nagenahalli main road. The user shared how a stranger went out of his way to return his lost purse, which had his driver's license, cards and Rs 2,000 cash in it.

"Dropped my purse yesterday evening on busy nagenahalli mainroad. I didn't realise I had dropped it until someone called today evening saying he had found my purse. It had my DL, cards and 2k cash," the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We met at landmark on nagenahalli mainroad. He handed over the purse asked me to check money and cards were intact. I profusely thanked him for gesture and asked him how did he find my contact number. He said he was trying to find my contact since yesterday and finally going through purse he found bill which had my number on it," he wrote while sharing a picture of the stringer.

Further, as per the tweet, when the man asked the stranger why he returned his wallet, he said, "Money we earn doesn't stay with us, what is the use of someone else's money".

"He knew value of DL and other cards and he didn't want me to suffer. He didn't want anything in return. World still has people with conscious, noble intentions. All is not lost. Meet Rameshanna who found & returned my wallet," the user concluded his post.

The tweet was shared last week and since then it has amassed more than 446,000 views and over 12,000 likes. In the comments section, several users praised the stranger for his kind gesture.

"Kudos to this man, his parents, circle of friends, and neighborhood. It all matters, and these good deeds come like natural instincts," wrote one user. "Treat such humble people well so they continue doing positive acts.vI remember being cross questioned by purse owners when I attempted to reach them via numbers from a small diary in purse having DL, cards. No cash as pickpocketer had dumped it. The person didn't even thanked me," recalled another.

"Hats off, Salute to this gentleman," expressed a third user. "Your post has made my day. In a world where we r forced to be afraid of our neighbours, to have a fellow being to find you and return your belongs make him such a Wonderful human being. Sending a prayer for his good health & happiness always. Stay blessed," commented a fourth.