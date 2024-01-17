Mia Khalifa's Fight With Jewish Woman Goes Viral

Mia Khalifa shared the 43-second clip on X on Tuesday.

Former adult star Mia Khalifa posted a video of a confrontation with a Jewish woman and that went viral on social media. The video has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Ms Khalifa claimed in the caption that the unknown woman was following her. Hamas launched a deadly attack inside the Israeli territory on October 7 last year, in which more than 1,200 people were killed. Since the attack, Ms Khalifa has taken sides, voicing support for what she described as Palestinian "freedom fighters", which prompted backlash.

In her X post, shared on Tuesday, Ms Khalifa said, "The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn't stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She's a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for."

The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn't stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She's a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for: pic.twitter.com/8Bvw5yYEYJ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 15, 2024

In the 43-second clip, the woman behind Ms Khalifa is heard saying "That's right." The former porn star then addresses the young man next to her asking, "You proud of your mom?"

"Am Yisrael Chai," the woman says in response, a cry widely used in solidarity with Jewish people. The woman repeats the phrase several times in the video.

She also reveals her necklace asking Ms Khalifa, "You see that?"

However, Ms Khalifa tells her, "Are you waiting for the bus? Because I'm waiting for my valet."

In the next few seconds, the woman approached Ms Khalifa from behind, exposed her necklace, and said, "Am Yisrael Chai."

At this point, Ms Khalifa walked away saying, "You smell like knockoff falafel."

The confrontation led to a huge debate on social media, with some users showing solidarity with Mia Khalifa, while others disagreeing with her behaviour.

"American Zionists constantly cry that they feel unsafe yet they are the only ones empowered enough to openly harass people on the streets and call them all sorts of abusive slurs. Which one is it then? Solidarity, Mia!" commented one user.

Hen Mazzig, founder of The Tel Aviv Institute, wrote on X, "It's truly telling how the best response an antisemite like Mia Khalifa can give is to tell her she smells. Jew-haters are looking an awful lot like school-yard bullies trying to push people around to make themselves feel better."

Since the Hamas attack, many people have taken sides, both with Israel and Palestine.