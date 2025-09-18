Customer Shocked As Blinkit Delivery Agent Arrives In Thar, Sparks Internet Humor

In the fast-paced world of quick-commerce, where deliveries zip through city streets on two-wheelers, a recent incident has turned heads and tickled funny bones across social media. A video has surfaced online showing a Blinkit delivery agent arriving at a customer's doorstep not on a scooter, but in a sleek black Mahindra Thar. The unexpected spectacle, captured in a video shared on Instagram, has gone viral, amassing over 390,000 views and igniting a flurry of jokes and speculations online.

The video, posted by Instagram user @divyagroovezz, shows the delivery agent stepping out of the shiny Thar with a grocery parcel in hand. The customers, filming the moment, couldn't hide their shock, exclaiming in Hindi, "Bhai, yeh Thar mein delivery karne aaya hai!" (Brother, he's come to deliver in a Thar!).

The caption of the video read, "@letsblinkit, are you paying this much to your delivery boys for real?? Or @mahindratha, are you offering THAR at a very cheap price nowadays??"

Watch the video here:



Blinkit, a leading quick-commerce platform in India, is owned by Zomato. The deliveries are typically handled by agents on bikes or cycles to navigate congested urban traffic efficiently. However, the use of a Mahindra Thar was a stark deviation from the norm. While the exact reason remains unclear, internet users offered creative explanations. Some speculated it could be a branch owner stepping in due to a bike breakdown, while others joked about the agent's side hustle to offset the SUV's costs.

One user quipped, "EMI due ho rahi hogi" (The EMI must be due). Another called it the "Blinkit premium version," while a third shared, "Some people do it for timepass or experience—I once got a delivery from a Scorpio owner."