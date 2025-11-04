Salman Khan's Shirtless Pics Set The Internet On Fire: "Bhaijaan Is Back In His Prime"

New day, new pics from Salman Khan's post-workout sessions. In one word, they are "fire." On Monday evening, Salman Khan shared some drool-worthy shirtless pictures, making the Internet abuzz. In the pictures, Salman Khan looks dashing. He let his chiselled abs and ripped body do all the talking. Salman Khan also shared a cheeky caption along with the images.

Salman Khan wrote, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhoda hai (If you want to achieve something, you have to let something go. This is without losing anything)."

The Internet's Reaction

The Internet couldn't keep calm as soon as the post went viral.

Bhaijaan's fans showered an abundance of love along with compliments.

A fan wrote, "BhaiJaan getting ready to roar again like never before !!! Brace yourself guys."

Another fan wrote, "Salllu bhai is back in his prime."

A lot of fans praised him as the "trendsetter of fitness."

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Always inspiring."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Bhai Bhai bhai" and dropped a couple of clapping emojis.

Another comment read, "It's time for fire."

Salman Khan's Famjam Moment

To mark the 12th year of his clothing line Being Human, Salman Khan shared a grand family frame.

Salman Khan shared two videos and a picture that highlight the brand's journey. The post opened with a short clip of his family members promoting Being Human. Then comes a beautiful family portrait featuring Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nirvaan Khan, and Arhaan Khan.

But fans were quick to notice another throwback photo in the carousel—one that included Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh.

The text attached to the post read, "12 years ago, Being Human Clothing started with a simple thought, to do something good, to give back and to spread smiles. Today, it's more than a brand... It's a family that keeps growing bigger. Thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey. Thank you for Being Human."

In terms of work, Salman Khan is shooting for Battle Of Galwan.