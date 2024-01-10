Bizarre New Video Of 'UFO' Over US Military Base Sparks Buzz Online

The leaked video comes at a time when there have been reports of UFO sightings across the world.

A video purportedly showing an unidentified flying object (UFO) over a US military base has shocked social media users. The clip was first posted on Instagram by artist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and later appeared on many other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The bizarre black and white clip shows a jellyfish-like object flying over the United States joint operation base in Iraq. The "incursion" - as it is being called by Mr Corbell and other social media users - took place in 2018 and was supposedly recorded by the military.

🚨 New UFO Footage: “The Jellyfish”



In 2018, the U.S. military captured footage in Iraq over a sensitive facility. The object was designated as “UAP” by U.S. Intelligence.



Jeremy Corbell obtained & released this video. He identified direct eyewitnesses that corroborated that… pic.twitter.com/Dv8tvm4fKq — UAP James (@UAPJames) January 9, 2024

The leaked video comes at a time when there have been reports of UFO sightings across the world. Earlier this week, the police in Miami were forced to issue a statement after a video of a shootout was circulated with a claim of "10-foot alien" outside a mall.

In the latest clip, the object is seen switching between black and white, as it glided effortlessly over the military facility. Mr Corbell claimed the "UFO" submerged itself in a lake, where it stayed for 17 minutes before emerging again and shooting towards the sky at high speed at a 45-degree angle.

"The UAP displayed low observability, was not visible with Night Vision (IR) and appeared to jam the targeting capability of the optical platform," Mr Corbell said on Instagram.

The video generated a lot of responses on social media, with some users comparing the object to a "smudge" on camera while other believing it to be true.

"Not trying to be a killjoy, but it kinda looks like a smudge on the camera lens," commented one user.

"If the jelly fish is changing temp, then so are these road barriers. It's adjusting the temp scale to surroundings," commented another.

"Don't think I've ever seen any UAP display a varying thermal signature like that," a third user said.

This is not the first time Mr Corbell has released footage of UFOs over military bases, previously sharing sightings of a triangular craft and a "silver orb".