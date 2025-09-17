"Drone, Meteor Or UFO?": Buzz After Video Shows Missile Being Fired At Unknown Object In China

A viral CCTV video has gone viral on social media, appearing to show China's military firing a missile at an unidentified object in Shandong province. The footage captures the object being hit, with a clear impact visible. According to Newsweek, local media couldn't identify the object, and details about the incident remain scarce, but it's believed multiple missiles were fired from an air defence system. Locals also claimed to have heard two loud bangs, similar to artillery fire.

Videos on social media appear to capture a fireball being intercepted by a bright light in the sky, resulting in an instant explosion. Multiple clips show the scene from different angles, with the fireball tracing a curved path before being destroyed.

The mysterious explosion quickly went viral on social media, sparking speculation that the Chinese military had shot down a drone, meteor, or UFO. Some online users took it a step further, fueling fears that the military might have targeted and destroyed an extraterrestrial spacecraft.

UFO researcher, Tom Thompson, wrote, "Defence analysts say this fits a missile-intercept test. A point of light moved fast on a curved path." Another X user commented, "Can anyone explain this video from China? I was thinking it was a meteor or something. But then it hits whatever that thing is that comes from the left. Pretty interesting. Don't know what it is, though."

A third user stated, "Flying this slowly, it must be a drone", while a fourth added, "Awesome, no matter what it is. A 100 per cent interception rate."

🚨China's🇨🇳 Air Defence system shots down this Bolide over Shandong..



Why are they shooting down meteors? pic.twitter.com/R6IQ83f7LX — UAPWixy (@UAPWixy) September 15, 2025

Astrophysics expert Dr. Alfredo Carpineti reviewed the footage and expressed scepticism, noting that while the object initially appears to behave like a meteor, its behaviour later raises doubts. Reports of a missile test also haven't been confirmed, and Chinese authorities haven't made an official statement.

Notably, China's military expansion is shrouded in secrecy, making it one of the most opaque in the world. Despite having the second-largest defence budget globally, the true extent of its spending remains unclear due to the confidential nature of its tender processes. The Chinese government prioritises secrecy in its top military programs, recently tightening rules around "state secrets" to control online sharing, particularly after images of its newest aircraft carrier surfaced on Western social media.



